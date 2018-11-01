Windsor Park a candidate to host 2021 Uefa Super Cup

The Irish Football Association hopes to stage the 2021 Uefa Super Cup at Windsor Park in Belfast.

Four associations have expressed their interest in staging the game with the Irish FA facing competition from Belarus, Finland and Ukraine.

The 2021 Champions League final will be staged either at the Munich Arena, the home of Bayern Munich, or the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Russia.

Seville, Tbilisi and Vienna will compete to host the 2021 Europa League final, with Prague and Gothenburg in the running to stage the women’s Champions League final.

The declarations of interest are not binding and the final proposals must be delivered to Uefa with the bid dossiers by February 15th, 2019.

Uefa’s executive committee will select the successful host associations in May or June 2019.