Valencia pile pressure on United with win over Young Boys

Updated: 21 minutes ago

Updated: 21 minutes ago

Valencia’s Francis Coquelin salutes their fans after beating Young Boys. Photograph: Heino Kalis/Reuters

Valencia 3 Young Boys 1

Valencia’s Carlos Soler had a hand in all three goals as the Spanish club beat Young Boys 3-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday, boosting their last-16 hopes with their first home win of the season.

The La Liga side have been struggling domestically and sit 15th in the league, but they gave their home fans some cheer with a comfortable Group H win over the Swiss, who finished with 10 men after Sekou Sanogo was sent off late on for a high tackle.

Valencia took the lead after 14 minutes at the Mestalla when Soler surged through on goal and saw his angled chip come back off the post to be put in by Santi Mina.

Young Boys struck back in the 37th minute when Roger Assale took a quick, clever touch in the box to put the ball on his right foot and drove it into the far bottom corner.

They were level for only four minutes, however, as Mina got his outstretched foot on to a cross from Soler, who finally got on the scoresheet to wrap up the win 10 minutes after halftime with a low strike from the right of the area.

Marcelino’s side have five points and provisionally leapfrog Manchester United into second place, before the Premier League side’s visit to group leaders Juventus later on Wednesday.

Young Boys are all but out and sit bottom with one point.

