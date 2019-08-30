Uefa to introduce price capping for away fans in European competitions

Maximum prices set to be €70 in Champions League and €45 in Europa League

Bayern Munich fans raise a banner to complain about the cost of tickets during the Champions League last 16 second-leg match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in London in March 2017. Photograph: Ian Kington/AFP/Getty Images

Bayern Munich fans raise a banner to complain about the cost of tickets during the Champions League last 16 second-leg match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in London in March 2017. Photograph: Ian Kington/AFP/Getty Images

 

European football’s governing body Uefa has agreed a compromise deal with the continent’s top clubs to cap ticket prices for away fans in the Champions League and Europa League this season.

Starting from next month’s opening group-stage fixtures, away tickets will cost a maximum of €70 in the Champions League and €45 in the Europa League.

British and German fans have been complaining about the extortionate cost of some away tickets, particularly in Spain, for several years.

Last season, both Manchester United and Liverpool responded to Barcelona’s high prices – more than €100 for last season’s Champions League quarter-final at Camp Nou – by raising their own prices for visiting Barca fans and using the additional revenue to subsidise their fans’ costs in Spain.

United also did this for Sevilla when they met in the last 16 of the Champions League in 2018.

Uefa, with the support of Bayern Munich and the Premier League clubs, has been pushing hard for a price cap for months but clubs in Spain and other southern European countries were less keen on the idea.

“Fans are the lifeblood of the game and those who follow their teams to away matches must have access to tickets at a reasonable price, bearing in mind the cost they have already had to incur for their trip,” Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said.

“By capping ticket prices, we want to make sure that away fans can still travel to games and play their part in making the atmosphere inside football stadiums so special.”

The capped prices are higher than some will have hoped for but they represent an improvement of the tit-for-tat price-gouging of recent seasons.

The first British beneficiaries of the deal, which is expected to be officially announced later on Friday, will be Liverpool fans when they visit Napoli on September 17th, with Tottenham travelling to Olympiacos and Manchester City going to Shakhtar Donetsk a day later.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.