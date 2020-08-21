Thiago Silva may join Chelsea back four on a free transfer

Chelsea are considering signing Thiago Silva on a free transfer, with the Brazilian defender set to make a decision on his future after Paris Saint-Germain face Bayern Munich in the Champions League final on Sunday.

Frank Lampard is hunting for defensive reinforcements and has been offered the chance to sign Silva, whose contract at PSG is due to expire. The former Milan centre-back’s representatives have held talks over a deal with Chelsea, who are weighing up whether the 35-year-old’s vast experience would improve a shaky back four.

Silva, who captained Brazil at the 2014 World Cup, has interest from elsewhere. Fiorentina have offered him a two-year deal, and one concern for Chelsea will be whether Silva, who turns 36 next month, would be able to handle the pace and intensity of the Premier League at his age.

Yet the proposition is of interest to Chelsea, who conceded 54 goals in the league despite finishing fourth last season. Silva, who joined PSG from Milan in 2012, is one of the finest centre-backs of his generation and has played a key role in helping the French club reach their first-ever Champions League final.

While he lacks pace, signing him on a free transfer could prove a canny move. Chelsea have other targets at centre-back, including Atlético Madrid’s José Giménez, Brighton’s Ben White and West Ham’s Declan Rice, but could struggle to land them this summer.

Raise funds

Lampard has been told that he needs to raise funds by moving one of his four centre-backs. Fikayo Tomori has been targeted by Rennes on loan and Kurt Zouma has been linked with PSG, while Antonio Rüdiger and Andreas Christensen have less than two years left on their deals.

Chelsea, who are close to strengthening their attack by signing Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen, are also looking for a new left-back and there is growing confidence that they will be successful in their pursuit of Ben Chilwell. While Leicester will demand a high price for Chilwell, sources believe the England international will secure a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, meanwhile, will miss the Community Shield after Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp revealed the midfielder suffered a knee injury in training. The Premier League champions are currently on a pre-season training camp in Austria and will face Stuttgart on Saturday before a game against Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday.

Unsure

But Oxlade-Chamberlain has returned home after the incident, with Klopp admitting he is unsure when the 27-year-old will be ready for action.

“[It is] really unfortunate,” Klopp told liverpoolfc.com. “An unfortunate situation as well; it was a challenge [in training]. It looks like it is very similar to what Hendo [Jordan Henderson] had, which keeps him out for we don’t know for sure exactly how long.

“But for sure this pre-season he will not make a game – Arsenal [in the Community Shield] for sure not and then we will see. The next game is probably two weeks later, but I don’t know. We have to wait but it is far away from being perfect, of course. It is really hard for him and hard for us, but it is not to change.”

– Guardian