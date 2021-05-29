'Superstar' Havertz in dreamland after tough season ends in glory

German scores Champions League winner: ‘I’ve waited 15 years for this moment’

Chelsea’s Kai Havertz celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League final. Photograph: Manu Fernandez/AP

Chelsea’s Kai Havertz celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League final. Photograph: Manu Fernandez/AP

 

A season that at times must have felt like a nightmare for German youngster Kai Havertz ended in dreamland when his goal sealed a 1-0 win for Chelsea over Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday.

The 21-year-old struck in the 42nd minute to give underdogs Chelsea a deserved victory, instantly repaying a large chunk of the club-record £72 million he cost the club when he joined from Bayer Leverkusen last summer.

With impeccable timing he scored his first-ever Champions League goal, racing on to Mason Mount’s superb through ball and evading the out-rushing City goalkeeper Ederson before calmly rolling the ball into an unguarded net.

It capped a remarkable turnaround for Havertz who looked like a fish out of water earlier in the season when his form deserted him and he caught Covid-19.

“I don’t know what to say. I really don’t know what to say. I waited a long time,” Havertz said on the pitch. “I’ve waited 15 years for this moment and now it’s here.”

Havertz’s lack of form was one of the reasons Frank Lampard was sacked as Chelsea manager in January, by which time the player had managed only one Premier League goal.

Even when fellow German Thomas Tuchel took over, the forward continued to struggle for form and did not manage another goal in the league until April.

But under Tuchel, Havertz has slowly begun to show the skill that made him such a target for Europe’s biggest clubs.

“He deserves that, it’s been a tough season,” said Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta, hugging his team mate as the celebrations got going on the pitch.

“This guy is going to be a superstar. He is already. He gave us the Champions League and not only that he ran like crazy.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.