Super Cup could see 30% attendance as Uefa trials the return of fans

Bayern Munich set to play Sevilla in Budapest on September 24th

Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller with the Europea Cup - Bayern Munich are set to play Sevilla in the Super Cup. Photograph: Philipp Guelland/Getty

Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller with the Europea Cup - Bayern Munich are set to play Sevilla in the Super Cup. Photograph: Philipp Guelland/Getty

 

Uefa is to trial the return of spectators to European fixtures at the Super Cup in Budapest next month.

The European governing body has announced the Puskas Arena could be up to 30 per cent full for the showpiece clash between Bayern Munich and Sevilla on September 24th.

All European fixtures have been played behind closed doors, including the recently-concluded Champions League and Europa League finals tournaments, since football resumed following the coronavirus stoppage.

The Super Cup will be used as a pilot study to determine the impact of the return of spectators to games. All other Uefa fixtures will be played behind closed doors until further notice.

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said: “While it has been important to show that football can carry on in difficult times, without fans, the game has lost something of its character.

“We hope to use the Uefa Super Cup in Budapest as a pilot that will begin to see the return of fans to our matches.

“We are working closely with the Hungarian Federation and its government to implement measures to ensure the health of all those attending and participating in the game. We will not take risks with people’s safety.”

The Super Cup was originally due to be held in Porto on August 12th but was moved to the Hungarian capital when fixtures were rearranged during the hiatus.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.