Sergio Ramos set to miss Champions League clash with Liverpool

Real Madrid captain injured his calf in action for Spain

Updated: 22 minutes ago

Sergio Ramos in action for Spain during their World Cup 2022 qualifying clash with Kosovo. Photograph: EPA

Sergio Ramos in action for Spain during their World Cup 2022 qualifying clash with Kosovo. Photograph: EPA

 

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos appears to have been ruled out of next week’s Champions League tie against Liverpool.

Ramos sustained a calf injury after appearing as a late substitute in Spain’s World Cup qualifying win against Kosovo on Wednesday night.

Los Blancos said in a statement: “After the tests carried out (on Thursday) on our captain Sergio Ramos by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he was diagnosed with a muscle injury in the internal twin of his left leg.”

Ramos, who had recently returned to full fitness following knee surgery, stepped off the bench in the closing stages for Spain in their 3-1 win against Kosovo.

Although Real have not confirmed how long Ramos is expected to be out, he is highly unlikely to feature in Real’s quarter-final clash with Liverpool next Tuesday. He is also expected to miss El Clasico against Barcelona the following Saturday.

Liverpool’s visit was set to rekindle the feud between Ramos and Mohamed Salah, who dislocated his shoulder in a cynical challenge from the Spain international during their Champions League final clash in 2018.

Salah was forced out of the match in the first half and the incident prompted heated reaction on social media from both sides’ fans.

The clubs have won the competition 19 times between them, with Madrid beating Liverpool in the 2018 final and Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League champions winning it a year later. Liverpool are themselves without several key players due to injury this season, including star defender Virgil van Dijk.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.