Salah to miss Champions League second leg

Mohamed Salah will miss the second leg of Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final with Barcelona due to a concussion.

The Egypt forward suffered a head injury in Saturday’s win over Newcastle and manager Jurgen Klopp said at his pre-Barca press conference he would not make the Anfield clash.

Liverpool are 3-0 down after last week’s first leg in Spain.

“It’s a concussion so it’s a case of him not even being allowed to play,” Klopp said. “He feels OK but it’s not good enough from a medical point view, that’s all.”

Klopp had already conceded Salah’s fellow forward, Roberto Firmino, would miss out with a muscle problem.