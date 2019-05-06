Salah to miss Champions League second leg
Liverpool striker sustained concussion against Newcastle on Saturday
Liverpool’s Mo Salah lies on the pitch after colliding with Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka on Saturday. Photograph: EPA
Mohamed Salah will miss the second leg of Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final with Barcelona due to a concussion.
The Egypt forward suffered a head injury in Saturday’s win over Newcastle and manager Jurgen Klopp said at his pre-Barca press conference he would not make the Anfield clash.
Liverpool are 3-0 down after last week’s first leg in Spain.
“It’s a concussion so it’s a case of him not even being allowed to play,” Klopp said. “He feels OK but it’s not good enough from a medical point view, that’s all.”
Klopp had already conceded Salah’s fellow forward, Roberto Firmino, would miss out with a muscle problem.