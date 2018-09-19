Ronaldo is sent off on his Champions League debut for Juventus

Portuguese star could miss game against Manchester United at Old Trafford
Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after receiving a red card during his Champions League debut for the Italian club against Valencia at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia. Photograph: Jose Jordan/AFP/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo could miss a return to Old Trafford and a Champions League meeting with Manchester United after he was sent off after half an hour of his debut in the competition for Juventus.

Ronaldo, who scored his first two goals for the club at the weekend, was given a straight red card by German referee Felix Brych after he tangled with Valencia defender Jeison Murillo after 28 minutes at the Mestalla stadium.

Replays of the incident showed Murillo going to ground after an initial clash outside the box, with Ronaldo then putting his hand on top of Colombian international’s head.

As it stands, the Portuguese star will miss the match against his former club at Old Trafford on October 23rd due to suspension.

