Ronaldo drops hint he may leave Real after final triumph

‘In the next few days I’ll give an answer to the fans who have always been by my side’
Cristiano Ronaldo poses with the Champions League trophy after his team’s victory in Kiev. Photograph: Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo poses with the Champions League trophy after his team’s victory in Kiev. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Cristiano Ronaldo may have played his last game for Real Madrid after winning a fourth Champions League crown with the Spanish side in a 3-1 victory over Liverpool in the final on Saturday, saying he would soon make an announcement on his future.

“Right now we need to enjoy ourselves but in the next few days I’ll give an answer to the fans who have always been by my side. It was beautiful to be at Real Madrid,” the Portugal forward told television network beIN Sports after the game.

“The future of any Madrid player is not important, we have just made history.”

Karim Benzema scored Real’s opener while substitute Gareth Bale struck twice, including a sensational overhead kick, to seal a 13th European Cup win overall and their fourth title in five years after Sadio Mane had equalised for Liverpool.

Ronaldo, who is Real’s all-time top scorer, was asked to clarify his comments but continued to give ambiguous answers.

“I don’t have any doubts, it’s not important, I have to rest now, go and meet up with the Portugal team and in the next few weeks (I’ll make an announcement),” he added before he joins up with his country’s World Cup squad for the tournament in Russia.

The 33-year-old Ronaldo, who became the first player to win five Champions League titles since the competition changed format in 1992, including one with Manchester United, reacted angrily when asked if he was disappointed not to have scored.

“Who’s disappointed? Perhaps they need to change the name of the Champions League to the CR7 Champions League. Who has the most titles and who has the most goals?” said the Portuguese, who has scored a record 120 goals in the competition.

Ronaldo caused a stir last year a few days after Real beat Juventus 4-1 in the final when Portuguese newspaper A Bola reported that the forward wanted to leave Madrid as he was not happy with how he had been treated by the Spanish club.

Ronaldo’s desire for a new contract was believed to be behind last year’s stories and he has still not signed a new deal at Real, who he joined from United in a then world record transfer worth £85.5 million.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.