Roma fans banned from next European away after Liverpool violence

Attack by fans of Italian club left Irishman Seán Cox in a critical condition
Roma fans will be absent from their next European away game. Photo: Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Roma have been fined and banned from selling tickets to their own fans for their next away game in Uefa competition following crowd disturbances in their semi-final at Anfield, including an attack which left 53-year-old Irish Liverpool fan Seán Cox in a critical condition.

Roma received a €50,000 (£43,600) fine from Uefa and were given a two-match ban on selling away tickets, with the second deferred under a probationary period of two years.

Charges against Liverpool from their home match against Roma will be discussed at the body’s next meeting.

Meanwhile Gianluigi Buffon has been suspended for three games by Uefa in the wake of his red card and behaviour during Juventus’ Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.

Buffon was sent off in the second leg of the tie after protesting to referee Michael Oliver about the Englishman’s decision to award a stoppage-time penalty against the Italian side, which led to Real’s winning goal.

