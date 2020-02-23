Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard faces lengthy spell out after breaking ankle

Belgian suffered injury in side’s 1-0 defeat to Levante

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard is substituted after breaking his ankle in Saturday’s 1-0 La Liga defeat at Levante. Photograph: Jon Nazca/Reuters

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard is substituted after breaking his ankle in Saturday’s 1-0 La Liga defeat at Levante. Photograph: Jon Nazca/Reuters

 

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard is set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines after the club confirmed the Belgian had broken his ankle in Saturday’s 1-0 La Liga defeat at Levante.

“Following the tests carried out today on our player Eden Hazard . . . he has been diagnosed with a fracture to his right distal fibula,” Real said in a statement. “His recovery will continue to be assessed.”

Hobbled off

The club did not give a timeline on his return but Spanish media reported Hazard could be out for two months, which will see him miss Real’s Champions League last-16 tie against Manchester City and next Sunday’s “Clasico” with Barcelona.

Hazard had been out of action for almost three months due to an ankle injury and was making only his second appearance since his return, but he hobbled off midway through the second half against Levante and was seen wearing an ice pack on his right foot.

Real are two points behind Barcelona in the La Liga standings after 25 games.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.