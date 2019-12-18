Real Madrid fail to make good on their dominance against Barcelona

Clasico finishes scoreless for the first time in over 17 years

Real Madrid central defender Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane keep a tight rein on Barcelona’s Lionel Messi during the Clasico La Liga match at the Nou Camp. Photograph: Lluis Gene/aFP via Getty Images

Real Madrid central defender Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane keep a tight rein on Barcelona’s Lionel Messi during the Clasico La Liga match at the Nou Camp. Photograph: Lluis Gene/aFP via Getty Images

 

Barcelona 0 Real Madrid 0

Real Madrid outplayed Barcelona for large parts of Wednesday’s top-of-the-table La Liga clash at the Nou Camp but were unable to make their dominance count and the ‘Clasico’ ended goalless to leave the Catalans top of the standings on goal difference.

Both sides had shots cleared off the goalline while Real’s Gareth Bale did manage to put the ball in the net after the interval but his strike was narrowly ruled out for offside and the fixture ended scoreless for the first time since November 2002.

The match was rescheduled from October 26th due to the political turmoil that gripped Catalonia after separatist leaders were given lengthy jail sentences two months ago and it kicked off amid a protest in favour of independence near the stadium.

The draw left Barca top with 36 points after 17 games, with Real also on 36, five clear of third-placed Sevilla.

Sid Lowe’s full report to follow.

