PSG primed for ‘great test’ of Manchester United, says coach Thomas Tuchel

Paris St Germain coach Thomas Tuchel is ready for the “great test” of facing Manchester United in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Being paired against the runaway Ligue 1 leaders PSG was perhaps not the kindest outcome which under-pressure United manager Jose Mourinho would have been hoping for.

While United were handed the most testing of fixtures, the other English teams will all face German opposition following Monday’s draw for the knockout stages.

Premier League leaders Liverpool, who beat United 3-1 on Sunday, tackle German giants Bayern Munich, while Manchester City were paired against Schalke.

Tottenham, who qualified as runners-up in their group behind Barcelona, will take on current Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund, for whom England teenage forward Jadon Sancho continues to impress.

Unbeaten

It is, however, United’s clash with the French side, unbeaten in their own domestic division this season with some 44 points from 16 league games, which proved the pick of the ties.

United have never faced PSG before, but could come up against former midfielder Angel Di Maria in their squad, as well as Neymar, the world’s most expensive player, and France World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe.

Tuchel’s side scored 17 goals in their Group C campaign to qualify ahead of Liverpool, but were beaten 3-2 at Anfield during September.

The German coach maintains there will be no sense of complacency when they head back to England, the first leg set for February 12th, with the game in Paris on March 6th.

“We have the quality to win at Old Trafford. I’m confident for my team, but it’s a great test, a challenge,” Tuchel said at a press conference ahead of the Ligue 1 game against Orleans.

“If I were a spectator, I would watch this game on television.

“The round of 16 is always tough. I do not think we are favourites.

“We must respect the clubs that have experience of these major meetings in the Champions League, such as Manchester United. They have won this competition several times.

“It will be important to show our desire to win, but also that in the two months before we play every game thoroughly – it would be a great mistake to now just focus on the Champions League game.”

Spurs host Dortmund on February 13th, and will play in Germany on March 5th.

Lack of consistency

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, have shown form in Europe, winning Group E, despite their lack of consistency in the Bundesliga, where they are third and trail Dortmund by nine points.

Schalke are down in 13th place, and came through Group D as runners-up. City will be away in the first leg on February 20th and at home on March 12th.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic believes the Germans face “the team of the hour” in Liverpool.

“These are the challenges that you look forward to as a player and that you have to overcome,” he said on the Bayern website.

The first leg is set for Anfield on February 19th and the return fixture will be in the final set of games on March 13th.

The video assistant referee system will be in place for the Champions League knockout stages.

Elsewhere in Monday’s draw, Atletico Madrid will take on Serie A leaders Juventus, Lyon play Barcelona, Roma face Porto, while Dutch club Ajax are set to meet holders Real Madrid.

Champions League round of 16 first leg

Tuesday February 12th

Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain

Roma v Porto

Wednesday February 13th

Tottenham Hotspur v Borussia Dortmund

Ajax v Real Madrid

Tuesday February 19th

Lyon v Barcelona

Liverpool v Bayern Munich

Wednesday February 20th

Schalke v Manchester City

Atlético Madrid v Juventus

Second leg

Tuesday March 5th

Borussia Dortmund v Tottenham Hotspur

Real Madrid v Ajax

Wednesday March 6th

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United

Porto v Roma

Tuesday March 12th

Manchester Cityv Schalke

Juventus v Atlético Madrid

Wednesday March 13th

Barcelona v Lyon

Bayern Munich v Liverpool

All games kick-off at 8pm Irish time