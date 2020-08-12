PSG break quarter-final curse with stunning injury-time victory

Star-studded Parisians had been on the verge of another last eight defeat before late, late goals

Updated: 15 minutes ago

Paris Saint-Germain’s Marquinhos celebrates after scoring against Atalanta. Photograph: Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain’s Marquinhos celebrates after scoring against Atalanta. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Atalanta 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2

Paris St Germain staged a superb comeback by scoring two late goals to beat Atalanta and book a spot in the Champions League semi-finals after a thrilling finish on Wednesday.

Atalanta’s superb display looked like dumping PSG out of the competition but Marquinhos levelled from close range in the final minute before Frenchman Kylian Mbappe set up fellow substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting for a stoppage-time winner.

With Mbappe starting on the bench after an ankle injury, the creative burden fell on Brazilian forward Neymar, and he blasted an early effort over with the goal at his mercy.

Despite the gulf in finances between the clubs -- PSG spent more on Neymar and Mbappe than Atalanta had paid for players in total since 2001-02 -- the Italians led through Mario Pasalic who curled the ball home superbly in the 27th minute.

But PSG’s late show took Thomas Tuchel’s side through to the last four as the weary Atalanta players slumped to the turf.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.