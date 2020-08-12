PSG break quarter-final curse with stunning injury-time victory

Atalanta 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2

Paris St Germain staged a superb comeback by scoring two late goals to beat Atalanta and book a spot in the Champions League semi-finals after a thrilling finish on Wednesday.

Atalanta’s superb display looked like dumping PSG out of the competition but Marquinhos levelled from close range in the final minute before Frenchman Kylian Mbappe set up fellow substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting for a stoppage-time winner.

With Mbappe starting on the bench after an ankle injury, the creative burden fell on Brazilian forward Neymar, and he blasted an early effort over with the goal at his mercy.

Despite the gulf in finances between the clubs -- PSG spent more on Neymar and Mbappe than Atalanta had paid for players in total since 2001-02 -- the Italians led through Mario Pasalic who curled the ball home superbly in the 27th minute.

But PSG’s late show took Thomas Tuchel’s side through to the last four as the weary Atalanta players slumped to the turf.