Premier League condemns super league after reports English clubs signed up

The Premier League have condemned a new proposal for a European super league after details emerged on Sunday that five English clubs have signed up to the breakaway competition.

“The Premier League condemns any proposal that attacks the principles of open competition and sporting merit which are at the heart of the domestic and European football pyramid,” read a statement. “Fans of any club in England and across Europe can currently dream that their team may climb to the top and play against the best. We believe that the concept of a European super league would destroy this dream.”

“A European Super League will undermine the appeal of the whole game, and have a deeply damaging impact on the immediate and future prospects of the Premier League and its member clubs, and all those in football who rely on our funding and solidarity to prosper.”

The Times reported that Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham have agreed to join the new league. The only member of the “big six” not to have signed up is Manchester City, the paper said, citing sources with knowledge of the development.

Italy’s Serie A called an emergency board meeting on Sunday to discuss a newspaper report saying broadcaster DAZN is involved in new plans for a breakaway European super league, a league source told Reuters.

The meeting, called by league president Paolo Dal Pino, comes before Monday’s Uefa executive committee at which plans to expand and reform the Champions League, changing the format from 2024, are expected to be agreed.

The source told Reuters that the league had recently become aware of the plans for a breakaway project and the potential involvement of DAZN. Corriere dello Sport reported that DAZN, which is owned by billionaire Len Blavatnik’s Access Industries, has been working on the formation of this 16-team league, featuring the top clubs in Europe, for some time.

The newspaper did not indicate a source for the report. DAZN was not immediately available for comment. Uefa declined to comment.

On Monday, Uefa’s plan for a revamped 36-team Champions League will be discussed, with its executive committee expected to agree the controversial proposal.

The new format, which is set to start in 2024 and run until at least 2033, moved a step nearer on Friday following meetings between the European Club Association board and Uefa’s club competitions committee.

The so-called ‘Swiss model’ will see teams compete in one 36-team league — instead of the current system where 32 sides are split into eight pools of four - and guarantee each club 10 matches on a seeded basis.

The new format, which guarantees clubs four more games than in the current group phase, takes the Champions League from 125 to 225 matches and would create a huge headache for domestic schedulers.

EFL chairman Rick Parry says it would be a “major threat” to the Carabao Cup and the English Football Association also wrote to Uefa to express its concerns.

Fans groups, including those from Manchester United and Arsenal, said in an open letter to ECA chairman and Juventus boss Andrea Agnelli, the plan to restructure the Champions League “present a serious threat to the entire game”.

The letter, signed by 17 fans’ groups from 14 teams whose clubs are in the ECA, including Ajax, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, said it was a “blatant power grab” and would “wreck domestic calendars”.

The new format would see the league’s top eight qualify automatically for the last-16 knockout stage, with the teams finishing ninth and 24th playing off for the remaining eight places.

Extra games would see the Champions League encroach into January — a month usually kept free for domestic club football — while the allocation of two of the extra four places to sides based on previous European performance has also proved controversial.

A team could still qualify for the Champions League based on ‘historic co-efficient’ as long as they did enough domestically to finish in a Europa League or Europa Conference League position.

Discussions over the commercial control of the competition are set to continue in the coming weeks.