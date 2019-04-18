Pochettino hails Spurs’ never-say-die spirit

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that had Tottenham lost against Manchester City in their Champions League quarter-final tie via a stoppage-time goal it would have represented the lowest moment of his managerial career and potentially had a “massive” emotional impact on this players.

Three of five additional minutes had been played at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday when from Raheem Sterling struck to give City a 5-3 lead on the night and a 5-4 victory on aggregate to put a cap on an extraordinary night of drama.

Spurs were deflated, some of their players hitting the turf in despair while on the sidelines Pochettino threw off his jacket in fury.

But there was to be one more twist and one more critical use of VAR. Having been deployed to confirm Fernando Llorente’s goal on 73 minutes, it was used to ruled out Sterling’s strike for offside against Sergio Agüero.

Cue a sudden, never to be forgotten switch in emotions as Tottenham held on to a 4-3 defeat that enabled them to progress to a semi-final clash with Ajax on away goals.

Pochettino was a picture of high emotion after the final whistle as he celebrated with his players in front of the away supporters. The day after the night before he claimed they were all “still in a dream” before going to assess how all concerned would have felt had the referee, Cuneyt Cakir, allowed Sterling’s goal to stand.

“In that moment, yes of course [it would have been the lowest moment of his career],” the Argentinian said.

“It was going to be a massive situation emotionally. We for sure would have been very down. In that moment you start to think: ‘Why?’ The action where Christian [Eriksen] played back [the ball]. I was thinking: ‘Why not play forwards?’ I was reviewing the action, the decision, how I was going to face the players, the fans . . . it’s amazing how quick things happen in your mind, different emotions and ideas.”

In the end Tottenham were able to rejoice, with Pochettino suggesting the celebrations that took place in the away dressing room on Wednesday may have been rather wild. Footage emerged on social media confirming that, something the manager had wanted to avoid.

Social media

“I hope that no one put a video on social media,” he said hours after Spurs’ travelling party had flown to London on a red-eye flight from Manchester. “I saw a video that someone recorded celebrating in the dressing room. I hope that this is private.”

Tottenham return to the Eithad Stadium tomorrow for their third meeting with City in 12 days, this time in the Premier League.

Pochettino has called on his players to immediately turn their focus to that game as they continue their fight for a top-four place. Spurs sit third, one point ahead of Arsenal and Chelsea and three ahead of Manchester United.

“We expect City to be very strong, fighting for the Premier League,” he said.

Yet there was a call from the 47-year-old for everyone associated with Tottenham to celebrate reaching the last four of Europe’s elite competition for the first time in 57 years.

“This is a massive example for us – how important it is never to give up, to always have the faith and believe in yourself, your teammates, the club, the fans,” Pochettino said. “All our decisions we take are to help the club and this amazing history we are writing today will be a massive example for us in the future.”

Tottenham trained yesterday and will do so again today before returning to Manchester. Moussa Sissoko is unlikely to be fit having been forced off with a groin strain on Wednesday. Érik Lamela is also a serious doubt, because of a hamstring injury, but Eric Dier could return after a hip complaint.

