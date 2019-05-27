Pochettino encouraged by Kane recovery ahead of Champions League final

‘I can’t say he’s 100 per cent . . . but we are so happy and positive about his progression’

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is positive that striker Harry Kane will be available for Saturday’s Champions League final against Liverpool in Madrid. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is positive that striker Harry Kane will be available for Saturday’s Champions League final against Liverpool in Madrid. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images

 

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says he is positive about Harry Kane’s bid to recover from injury in time for Saturday’s Champions League final against Liverpool in Madrid, while stressing that Spurs’ fortunes would not rest on whether or not he plays.

Kane, Spurs’ top Premier League scorer for the last five years, has been out of action since tearing ankle ligaments in the quarter-final first leg against Manchester City.

But Pochettino said the striker has returned to light training with the team and he is encouraged by his chances of making the final at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, Spurs’ first appearance in a Champions League final.

“In the last week he started to be involved with the group. I’m very positive about his situation, we have one week ahead to evaluate and see how he’s progressing,” Pochettino told a news conference on Monday.

“It’s so important that he feels well and we see what happens. I can’t say he’s 100 per cent, whether he will be available or on the bench or out, but we are so happy and positive about his progression.”

Pochettino added that Tottenham’s other injured players – Harry Winks, Jan Vertonghen and Davinson Sanchez – were also on track to be fit to make the squad for the game.

He said Tottenham’s momentous victories over Manchester City and Ajax as well as finishing fourth in the Premier League while Kane was out showed that the team was about more than one player.

“Football is about team spirit, the collective and faith. Look how we got to the final. When Harry got injured it was in the quarter-finals and look what happened – we had one of the most fantastic seasons,” he said.

“That doesn’t mean he’s not one of the best players in the team. For me, he’s one of the best strikers in the world, in the top three. We need to beat Liverpool, and if he’s available all the better, but it’s not him and the rest of the team.

“He’s one of our stars and if he’s ready I’ll be the first one to be happy. But we always prioritise the team, and don’t worry, we’ll take the best decision to try and win.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.