Nine of the 12 European Super League clubs commit to Uefa competitions

Nine of the original 12 European Super League clubs – including the Premier League’s big six – have submitted a “club commitment declaration” to Uefa committing them to existing international and national club competitions.

However, the three who have not renounced the Super League – Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus – are set to face “appropriate action” under Uefa’s disciplinary action.

The 12 clubs announced themselves as founder members of the breakaway league on April 18th, but within 72 hours it had fallen apart with the English clubs withdrawing after fan protests and UK government pressure.

The new-found peace comes with Uefa and the nine clubs agreeing terms on a way forward which includes them rejoining the influential lobbying group the European Club Association plus making a significant financial contribution.

The clubs will make a combined €15m (just over £13m) goodwill contribution to benefit children’s and grassroots football across Europe. They will also have five per cent of Uefa competition revenues withheld for one season. This money will be redistributed. They will face fines of €100m (almost £87m) each if they seek to join an unauthorised competition in the future, and a fine of half that if they breach any other terms of the declaration, Uefa said in a statement.

“I said at the Uefa congress two weeks ago that it takes a strong organisation to admit making a mistake especially in these days of trial by social media. These clubs have done just that,” said the Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin.

“In accepting their commitments and willingness to repair the disruption they caused, Uefa wants to put this chapter behind it and move forward in a positive spirit.

“The measures announced are significant, but none of the financial penalties will be retained by Uefa. They will all be reinvested into youth and grassroots football in local communities across Europe, including the UK.

“These clubs recognised their mistakes quickly and have taken action to demonstrate their contrition and future commitment to European football. The same cannot be said for the clubs that remain involved in the so-called ‘Super League’ and Uefa will deal with those clubs subsequently.”