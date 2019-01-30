Neymar ruled out of PSG’s Champions League ties with Man United

Brazilian forward out for 10 weeks with metatarsal injury

Neymar leaves the pitch after injuring his foot during the French Cup round of 32 match against Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

Neymar will miss both legs of Paris St Germain’s Champions League last-16 tie with Manchester United after being ruled out for up to 10 weeks with a foot injury.

The 26-year-old Brazil forward, the world’s most expensive player, suffered the injury against Strasbourg in the Coupe de France last week.

PSG travel to Old Trafford on February 12th, with the return leg in France on March 6th.

A statement on the PSG website said: “On Tuesday evening Paris St Germain gathered together a group of world-renowned medical experts at the Ooredoo Training Centre to carry out a thorough review of the injury to Neymar Jr’s right foot, sustained against Strasbourg in the Coupe de France round-of-16 match on January 23th.

“After detailed analysis by the specialists, a consensus was reached of a conservative treatment of Neymar Jr’s injury to the fifth right metatarsal.

“Informed of this recommendation, Paris St Germain’s Brazilian international striker agreed with this protocol. As a result Neymar Jr is expected to return to the field within 10 weeks.

“Paris St Germain sends its strongest support and encouragement to Neymar Jr to overcome this injury, with the courage and determination that the player has always shown.”

Neymar damaged the same foot towards the end of last season and battled to be fit for Brazil’s World Cup campaign in Russia, where he looked short of fitness during the group stages.

