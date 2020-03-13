Next week’s Champions League and Europa League matches postponed

All Uefa club competitions matches scheduled next week have been postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

This includes the remaining Champions League last-16 second leg matches scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, and all Thursday’s Europa League second legs. The Uefa Youth League quarter-finals have also been postponed.

As a consequence of the postponements, next Friday’s Champions League and Europa League quarter-final draws have also been postponed.

Uefa explained in a statement that further decisions on when these matches take place will be communicated “in due course.

“Uefa on Thursday invited representatives of its 55 member associations, together with the boards of the European club association and the European leagues and a representative of Fifpro, to a video conference meeting on Tuesday March 17th to discuss European football’s response to the outbreak.”