Mourinho defends decision to stop Romelu Lukaku taking penalty

Manager questionably denied striker chance to end a six game goalless streak for the club
Manchester United’s Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku reacts after missing a chance against Benfica at Old Trafford. Photograph: Getty Images

Manchester United’s Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku reacts after missing a chance against Benfica at Old Trafford. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Jose Mourinho cannot understand the fuss surrounding his decision to stop Romelu Lukaku taking a penalty, despite it extending the Manchester United striker’s goalless streak to a sixth match.

Mile Svilar saved an early Anthony Martial penalty but scored an own goal and later let in a Daley Blind spot-kick as Benfica fell to a 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford, leaving United on the brink of the Champions League knock-out phase after a dull encounter.

There was confusion in the build-up to Blind wrapping up victory, with Mourinho stopping Lukaku from taking the spot-kick — denying him the chance to end a goalless streak for the club that stretches back to September 30th.

The United boss has felt that run has led some fans to get on the back of a player he believes everyone should see as “untouchable” — not that his lofty status stopped him from giving the penalty to Blind and making a chatting gesture after it.

“I don’t understand why everyone asks me the same,” Mourinho said.

“I am paid to take decisions, good or bad. In the first half the decision was bad because the player that I chose (Martial) to take the penalty missed.

“In the second half I made another decision and I don’t see the drama because there is no drama on it.

“The penalty taker for this match was Martial. He took in the first half and missed. He was not even on the pitch when the second one was (given) and then I have to make a decision.

“Romelu wants to take, he has the personality to take the responsibility.(Ander) Herrera was the same, but my decision based on what we did in training in the past couple of days was Blind.

“The players respected my decision and that was it. End of story.”

Mourinho claimed not to remember his chatting hand gesture after the goal, but it would be easy to perceive it as another jibe at the doubters.

The United boss used his programme notes to get in a dig at the supporters he felt did not fully back his side in Saturday’s win against Tottenham, while his post-match interview with BT Sport saw him take aim at “specialists”.

“We didn’t qualify yet? Not yet,” he said, having apparently not heard that CSKA Moscow had won in Basel to delay United’s inevitable progress.

“Four victories and it’s not enough, so we must get that point. Two matches, we must get that one.

“You know, it’s better for the specialists to comment on the game than for me to give my opinion.

“I am paid to work and to do my best, which I do everyday, and the specialists they are paid to comment on my work so let them comment.

“I’m more than happy. We changed a lot of players, we broke the natural dynamic of the team and the routines of the team.

“We played a kid from the academy (Scott McTominay), we scored two, didn’t concede. Three more points, (up to) 12, more money for the club because every victory means money.

“No significant injuries, just something in Jesse (Lingard)’s back but nothing important. I’m more than happy.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.