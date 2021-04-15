Man City are ‘building history’ with potential quadruple

Guardiola’s side knocked out Borussia Dortmund to reach last four

Jamie Jackson

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates with goal scorer Phil Foden and Kyle Walker during their Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund. Photo: PA Wire via DPA

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates with goal scorer Phil Foden and Kyle Walker during their Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund. Photo: PA Wire via DPA

 

Pep Guardiola praised Phil Foden and expressed his belief that Manchester City are “building history” after they knocked out Borussia Dortmund to reach the Champions League semi-finals for only a second time.

City remain on course for a historic quadruple after Foden’s 75th-minute strike confirmed their passage – 4-2 on aggregate – and followed the England forward’s late goal in the 2-1 first-leg win at the Etihad Stadium last week.

The manager said: “He’s always creating something – two important goals and he has helped us in the semi-final – in this quarter-final he was the most important player. It is the second time in the semi-finals so it is not history in the club, but we start to build it.

“We were brilliant except the first minutes where they were good. I’m incredibly happy to be in the semi-finals, to be one of the best four teams in Europe, to be against big, strong teams and we will try to be good. We break this bridge from quarter-finals to semi-finals.”

The last comment referred to City being eliminated at the last-eight stage for the past three seasons under Guardiola, his team having failed to progress beyond in the last 16 in his first term in charge. Yet after Jude Bellingham’s 15th-minute opener had Dortmund going through on away goals City responded via a second-half Riyad Mahrez penalty and Foden’s shot from outside the penalty area that struck the post before going over the line. The win sets up a meeting with Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals.

“The semi-final of the Champions League – we cannot expect anything but tough,” Guardiola said.

Of a potential quadruple the City manager said: “We need three wins for the Premier League, we are in the semi-finals of the Champions League, semi-finals of the FA Cup and the final of Carabao Cup. We don’t talk about winning all four – we take one game at a time.” – Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.