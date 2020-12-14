Liverpool to face RB Leipzig in Champions League last 16

Liverpool will face Manchester United’s Champions League conquerors RB Leipzig in the last 16 next year.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, who topped Group D in Europe’s premier club competition, will take on the German outfit who beat United 3-2 last week to claim a place in the knockout stage.

Manchester City will also face Bundesliga opposition in the shape of Borussia Monchengladbach, while the Premier League’s other remaining representatives, Chelsea, will take on Atletico Madrid.