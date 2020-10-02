Liverpool to begin Champions League campaign in Amsterdam

Liverpool will launch their bid to regain the Champions League crown in Amsterdam against Ajax on Wednesday, October 21st.

Uefa have released the group stage fixtures and Jürgen Klopp’s 2019 winners, whose title defence ended in defeat to Atletico Madrid in the round of 16 last season, face Group D rivals Ajax on matchday one.

Manchester City face Porto at home on the same evening in their first Group C match.

Chelsea will play Group E rivals Sevilla at Stamford Bridge and Manchester United travel to play last season’s beaten finalists Paris St Germain in their opening Group H game, both on Tuesday, October 20th.

Liverpool’s first group-stage home game is against Danish side Midtjylland the following week (Tuesday, October 27th) when Pep Guardiola’s City travel to play Marseille.

United play RB Leipzig in their first group game at Old Trafford on Wednesday, October 28th and Chelsea face Krasnodar in Russia on the same night.

Liverpool and City will complete their group-stage fixtures at Midtjylland and at home against Marseille respectively on Wednesday, December 9th.

Chelsea and United both travel to face Krasnodar and Leipzig away respectively in their final group-stage matches on Tuesday, December 8th.

Holders Bayern Munich begin their defence of the title at home against Atletico on October 21st and play Lokomotiv Moscow in their last group game.