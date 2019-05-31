Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino to be fit for European Cup final

Klopp defends poor record in finals ahead of Spurs clash

Roberto Firmino is set to be fit for the Champions League final. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes striker Roberto Firmino should be fit for the Champions League final against Tottenham.

The Brazilian missed Liverpool’s final three matches of the season. While Klopp admitted he was ready to start, he was reluctant to give too much away about his lineup.

Klopp said: “Yes, he is ready (to start). If Poch (Mauricio Pochettino) afterwards says the exact line-up then call me and I’ll tell you. He is fit, he has trained and he is here. If nothing happened since he left the plane he should be fine.”

Klopp also dismissed any talk about his record in finals — he has lost his last six — and does not believe winning them has anything to do with luck or fate.

“If I would be the reason for losing six finals in a row then everyone should worry,” Klopp said.

“Do you think I have an unlucky career? All my career was not unlucky, I am probably the world record holder in the last seven years in winning semi-finals. If I were to write a book about it probably no-one would buy it.

“It could have been better, it could have been worse. I am fine.”

