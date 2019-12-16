Liverpool and Manchester City drawn against Madrid giants

Spurs v Leipzig and Chelsea v Bayern Munich in Champions League last-16 draw

Updated: 7 minutes ago

 

The last-16 draw of the Champions League threw up tough propositions for the four English sides in the competition, with Premier League title holders Manchester City facing Real Madrid, reigning champions Liverpool drawn against Atlético Madrid and Chelsea taking on Bayern Munich. Tottenham will host RB Leipzig in the first leg.

The first tie drawn drew gasps at Uefa’s HQ in Nyon, with Borussia Dortmund v Paris Saint-Germain. Yet it was the prospect of 13-times European Cup winners Real Madrid, who finished second in Group A behind PSG, facing Pep Guardiola’s City side that caused the loudest murmurs.

In the remaining ties, Atalanta – in their debut season in the competition – face Valencia, Lyon will host Juventus in their first leg, while Barcelona travel to a Napoli side who impressed in their two matches against Liverpool in Group E.

Champions League last-16

Borussia Dortmund v PSG

Real Madrid v Manchester City

Atalanta v Valencia

Atlético Madrid v Liverpool

Chelsea v Bayern Munich

Lyon v Juventus

Tottenham v RB Leipzig

Napoli v Barcelona

*First legs to be played on February 18-19th and 25-26th. Second legs to be played March 10-11th and 17-18th (first named-team plays first leg at home).

- Guardian

