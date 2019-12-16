Liverpool and Manchester City drawn against Madrid giants
Spurs v Leipzig and Chelsea v Bayern Munich in Champions League last-16 draw
Manchester City’s Catalan manager Pep Guardiola will face Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16. Photogrqaph: Getty Images
The Champions League trophy at the round of 16 draw in Nyon. Photograph: Getty Images)
The last-16 draw of the Champions League threw up tough propositions for the four English sides in the competition, with Premier League title holders Manchester City facing Real Madrid, reigning champions Liverpool drawn against Atlético Madrid and Chelsea taking on Bayern Munich. Tottenham will host RB Leipzig in the first leg.
The first tie drawn drew gasps at Uefa’s HQ in Nyon, with Borussia Dortmund v Paris Saint-Germain. Yet it was the prospect of 13-times European Cup winners Real Madrid, who finished second in Group A behind PSG, facing Pep Guardiola’s City side that caused the loudest murmurs.
In the remaining ties, Atalanta – in their debut season in the competition – face Valencia, Lyon will host Juventus in their first leg, while Barcelona travel to a Napoli side who impressed in their two matches against Liverpool in Group E.
Champions League last-16
Borussia Dortmund v PSG
Real Madrid v Manchester City
Atalanta v Valencia
Atlético Madrid v Liverpool
Chelsea v Bayern Munich
Lyon v Juventus
Tottenham v RB Leipzig
Napoli v Barcelona
*First legs to be played on February 18-19th and 25-26th. Second legs to be played March 10-11th and 17-18th (first named-team plays first leg at home).
- Guardian