Klopp expects Salah and Mané to join Firmino with new deals

Liverpool boss says Brazilian is ‘the first to commit but for sure he won’t be the last’

Andy Hunter

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino celebrates with Mohamed Salah after scoring against Roma at Anfield. Photograph: Getty Images

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino celebrates with Mohamed Salah after scoring against Roma at Anfield. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Jürgen Klopp is confident Roberto Firmino will be the first of Liverpool’s prized assets to commit his future to Anfield, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané also scheduled for new contracts.

Firmino signed a five-year deal worth £180,000-a-week plus incentivised bonuses on Sunday having developed into a crucial member of Klopp’s team. Liverpool have also opened negotiations with representatives of Salah and Mané as they bid to secure their formidable attack for the long-term, while Ragnar Klavan and Alberto Moreno are expected to be offered extended terms.

The Brazil international has scored 27 goals and provided 16 assists this season to help Liverpool to the brink of the Champions League final. Klopp, whose team take a 5-2 lead into Wednesday’s semi-final second leg at Roma, believes others will follow Firmino’s lead in giving their best years to Liverpool.

“It’s unbelievably important news for us, really cool,” the Liverpool manager said. “This is one very important step but even Roberto cannot play alone. We need to carry on in this way. In the moment every player knows about our plans. He’s the first [TO COMMIT]but for sure he won’t be the last.”

Salah is only one year into the five-year contract he signed when joining from Roma last summer. Liverpool, however, remain in close contact with the Egypt international’s representative, Ramy Abbas, over improving the terms of a player whose phenomenal impact and soaring profile will attract rival interest. Liverpool’s manager insists the development of Firmino shows players can fulfil their ambitions at Anfield rather than Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Klopp added: “I heard what he [FIRMINO]said about it being an easy decision for him and I can really imagine that it was. He knows and appreciates absolutely this club. The other boys really respect him for all the work he’s doing.

“This constant discussion about whether he’s under-valued or whatever in public, this never happened for one second either in the club or in the team. He feels completely comfortable and is planning for the long-term here. That’s becoming rare because if you are not Barcelona or not Real Madrid then there’s usually another club somewhere you can go to. It’s really good news for us. He’s absolutely a big factor in our future.”

Guardian services

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.