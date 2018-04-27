Jurgen Klopp: ‘thoughts and prayers’ are with Seán Cox

Liverpool manager calls for common sense to prevail in Rome
Jurgen Klopp wears a Liverbird badge in the colours of the Irish tricolour in support of Sean Cox. Photograph: Carl Markham/PA

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has called for common sense to prevail in Rome for next week’s Champions League semi-final second leg after the club raised concerns for fans’ safety.

Two Italians have been charged following an assault on 53-year-old Seán Cox, who is in a critical condition, ahead of the first leg at Anfield this week and a delegation from the club met officials from Uefa, police and the Serie A club in the Italian capital on Friday to discuss their issues.

Klopp admits he is still shocked by what happened on Tuesday but hopes there will be no repeat next week.

“As you can imagine all our thoughts and prayers at this moment are with Sean and his family,” said the Reds boss, who at his pre-match press conference wore a Liverbird badge in the colours of the Irish tricolour in support of Cox and his family.

“I think the game on Tuesday showed the beauty of the game during the game and showed it’s most ugly face of parts of the game before the game.

“When I first heard of it I cannot describe my emotions in English. It should never have happened, it should never have happened before and it should not happen in the future and we all have to do everything to make sure things like that will not happen any more.

“I obviously don’t have the solution for it, probably no-one has that, but it is unbelievable that something like this can happen.”

On fan behaviour and the suggestion there could be more trouble involving Liverpool supporters, Klopp said: “Since I’ve been here I’ve never heard anything about that. I can’t remember anything like that.

“Of course it is difficult to police but the police, as I understand, will do the job.

“It is common sense. What can I say which they don’t already know and if I say it would that change it?

“It is easy to say: behave like how you want to be treated yourself. If you are in the street you want to be safe, that’s how it is.”

Worries over the safety of fans next week dominated preparations for Saturday’s visit of Stoke.

Klopp has a number of injury worries with only three fit senior midfielders after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s season was ended by a knee ligament problem sustained in the 5-2 win over Roma.

