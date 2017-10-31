Harry Kane trains ahead of Tottenham’s Real Madrid clash

Striker bidding to prove fitness ahead of visit of European champions
Harry Kane trained on Tuesday ahead of Tottenham’s clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday. Photograph: Andy Rain/EPA

Harry Kane took part in Tottenham training on Tuesday morning as he bids to prove his fitness ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

Kane missed Spurs’ defeat at Manchester United on Saturday with a hamstring injury but showed no visible sign of discomfort during a light session at Hotspur Way.

The striker was able to complete some short sprints and basic passing drills while at one point he made a hand gesture appearing to suggest he felt fine.

His return at Wembley would represent a massive boost for Tottenham given Kane has scored five goals in three European games so far.

Erik Lamela was also out with the rest of the squad, with the winger still yet to make an appearance since recovering from a problem with his hips. Lamela has not played since October last year.

Tottenham are level on seven points with Real Madrid in Group H after the sides shared a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu earlier this month.

