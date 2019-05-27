Harry Kane declares he’s ‘ready to go’ for Champions League final

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is “ready to go” for Saturday’s Champions League final against Liverpool in Madrid after returning to full training.

Kane’s fitness has been the subject of much attention after he suffered a “significant” ankle ligament injury in the first leg of the quarter-final against Manchester City.

The England captain, who has a track record of speedy recoveries from similar injuries, is back involved with the main group and has declared his availability for Saturday’s decider.

“I feel good. I started to feel my way back with the team at the end of last week,” he said.

“There have been no problems so far. For me this week now is to get the fitness as high as possible.

“Then it’s down to the manager. Like I said, I feel good. The manager will assess it and decide whether I’m ready to go or not. But so far, I feel good and ready.

“I did a lot of work on my own to get me into a good place to go back with the team.

“Since I’ve been with them, I’ve been full training, doing everything.

“I’m at a place now where I’m ready to go for any game but again, it’s down to the manager.”

While many people have been cursing the three-week gap between the final Premier League game of the season and the Champions League final, it has actually helped Spurs as it has given Kane, Harry Winks, Jan Vertonghen and Davinson Sanchez time to get fit.

“Having the three-week gap after the end of the season definitely helped,” he said. “From when it happened, I could put a plan in place to be ready for this game.

“We took our time with it. We’ve had longer than we had for the other ankle injuries. It’s worked out well. So I slowly took my time and now I’m in a good place.”

Earlier, Pochettino told a press conference that he was positive about Kane’s chances, while stressing that Spurs’ fortunes would not rest on whether or not he plays.

“In the last week he started to be involved with the group. I’m very positive about his situation, we have one week ahead to evaluate and see how he’s progressing,” said Pochettino.

“It’s so important that he feels well and we see what happens. I can’t say he’s 100 per cent, whether he will be available or on the bench or out, but we are so happy and positive about his progression.”

Pochettino added that Tottenham’s other injured players were also on track to be fit to make the squad for the game.

He said Tottenham’s momentous victories over Manchester City and Ajax as well as finishing fourth in the Premier League while Kane was out showed that the team was about more than one player.

“Football is about team spirit, the collective and faith. Look how we got to the final. When Harry got injured it was in the quarter-finals and look what happened – we had one of the most fantastic seasons,” he said.

“That doesn’t mean he’s not one of the best players in the team. For me, he’s one of the best strikers in the world, in the top three. We need to beat Liverpool, and if he’s available all the better, but it’s not him and the rest of the team.

“He’s one of our stars and if he’s ready I’ll be the first one to be happy. But we always prioritise the team, and don’t worry, we’ll take the best decision to try and win.”