Florentino Perez re-elected as Real Madrid president

Perez has served as president for 12 consecutive years since taking over in June 2009

Florentino Perez, the only candidate for the club’s presidency, was reelected for a sixth term. Photograph: Getty Images

Florentino Perez, the only candidate for the club’s presidency, was reelected for a sixth term. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Florentino Perez has been re-elected as Real Madrid president for a sixth term.

Perez, 74, was unopposed in the election, which was called last week and declared him winner on Tuesday.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “The ceremony to declare Florentino Perez as president of Real Madrid and its board of directors took place (on Tuesday) morning at Real Madrid City.”

The club added: “Florentino Perez is now facing his sixth term as president of Real Madrid, until 2025.”

Perez has served as president for 12 consecutive years since taking over from Ramon Calderon in June 2009 and also held the post from 2000 to 2006.

Under Perez, Madrid have won 26 major football titles, including their 10th Champions League crown in 2014, and 21 basketball titles.

Madrid also confirmed on Tuesday that captain Sergio Ramos had contracted coronavirus.

“Real Madrid C. F. informs that our player, Sergio Ramos, has tested positive in the last Covid-19 test that he has taken,” the club said on their website.

Ramos is currently sidelined with a calf injury, which forced him to miss last week’s 3-1 win against Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. The return leg at Anfield is on Wednesday.

Fellow centre-back Raphael Varane also missed the first leg after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.