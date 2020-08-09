Dundalk to play Slovenia’s NK Celje in Champions League qualifiers

Dundalk’s Uefa Champions League qualifying tie against NK Celje may have to be staged in a neutral country but they’ll face a task to overcome the Slovenian champions NK Celje wherever the game is held on Tuesday or Wednesday week.

Uefa had whittled Dundalk’s possible opponents for the one-leg tie down from 16 to four by the time of this morning’s draw in Nyon.

It so happened they were drawn away to one of the two teams based in countries not currently on the ‘green list’ of nations that quarantine isn’t required upon travelling from.

Although Celje have indicated on their official website that the tie will be held on Wednesday, August 19th at their 13,000-capacity Z’dežele stadium, Uefa said confirmation will follow within 24 hours.

Of the neutral countries Uefa have listed as potential hubs, only Greece and Hungary feature on the green list, through the stable Covid-19 case rate of Slovenia’s neighbours Italy might add them to the options.

That Uefa are providing a travel grant to subsidise the cost of a charter flight could also be a factor.

On the pitch, NK Celje last month clinched their first-ever title at the end of a resumed campaign and are due back to face domestic cup holders NS Mura in the first game of the new season this coming week.

Although they were unseeded in the draw, the Slovenian league is ranked 32nd in Europe, 10 places above Ireland. Croatian under-21 striker, Dario Vizinger, is considered their main threat.

Dundalk’s Nathan Oduwa knows all about the calibre of opposition following his time in the PrvaLiga.

“During my time at Olimpija Ljubljana, Celge were like our bogey team, especially when we played them at home,” he told the Dundalk website in reaction to the draw.

If the Lilywhites get knocked out, they are guaranteed a back-door entry in the Europa League.

They will learn their potential Champions League second qualifying round opponents on Monday, as will Ireland’s representatives in the Europa League - Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians and Derry City.

Meanwhile, Scottish champions Celtic will play KR Reykjavik in the first round of Champions League qualifying.

Celtic Park will likely host the game on August 18th or 19th, but there is still a possibility the fixture could be staged at a neutral venue.