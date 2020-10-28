Champions League round-up: Barcelona tame Juventus in Turin

Goals from Dembele and Messi seal the points in night’s headline clash

Ousmane Dembele celebrates his opening goal with Barcelona team-mates during the Champions League Group G match against Juventus in Turin. Photograph: Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images

Ousmane Dembele celebrates his opening goal with Barcelona team-mates during the Champions League Group G match against Juventus in Turin. Photograph: Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images

 

Ousmane Dembele’s early goal and Lionel Messi’s late penalty saw Barcelona overcome Juventus 2-0 in the Champions League in Turin.

The Italian champions suffered their first defeat under new manager Andrea Pirlo but could still take encouragement from their performance in the absence of talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, with Alvaro Morata having three goals ruled out.

Ronaldo’s absence, confirmed by another positive Covid-19 test on Tuesday, drained a little of the fixture’s star quality to deny another head-to-head with Messi, but Barcelona did not care.

Dembele’s strike may have had a touch of fortune about it, but it came courtesy of a delightful Messi assist and was backed up by an assured and dominant display by the Spanish club.

The other game in Group G saw Ferencvaros come from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Dynamo Kiev as Franck Boli equalised in the final minute.

After their defeat to Manchester United last week, PSG got off the mark in Turkey with a 2-0 win against Istanbul Basaksehir thanks to Moise Kean’s second-half double, although Neymar went off injured.

The other game in Chelsea’s Group E saw Europa League champions Sevilla win 1-0 at home against Rennes thanks to Luuk De Jong’s strike early in the second half.

Jadon Sancho scored from the penalty spot and Erling Haaland was on target in injury time as Borussia Dortmund gained their first points in Group F with a 2-0 victory over Zenit St Petersburg, who have now lost both of their matches.

Club Brugge and Lazio are both on four points, one ahead of Dortmund, after sharing a 1-1 draw. Hans Vanaken’s spot-kick cancelled out Joaquin Correa’s opener for the visitors.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.