Champions League last-16 draw: Liverpool to play Bayern Munich

Manchester United to take on French champions PSG and City to play Schalke

The round of 16 Champions League draw. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Premier League leaders Liverpool have been handed a Champions League last-16 tie against German giants Bayern Munich.

In the first fixture drawn in Nyon on Monday morning, Premier League champions Manchester City were paired against German club Schalke.

Manchester United were handed a tough tie against French champions Paris St Germain.

Tottenham Hotspur, who qualified as runners-up in their group behind Barcelona, will also face Bundesliga opposition as they face Borussia Dortmund.

Following a 3-1 Premier League defeat at Liverpool on Sunday, being paired against the runaway Ligue 1 leaders, who scored 17 goals in their Group C campaign to qualify ahead of the Reds, was perhaps not the most kindest draw which United boss Jose Mourinho would have been hoping for.

It is, though, the first time the Red Devils will have played Paris St-Germain.

Elsewhere in Monday’s draw, Atletico Madrid will take on Serie A leaders Juventus, Lyon play Barcelona, Roma face Porto while Dutch club Ajax are set to meet holders Real Madrid.

The first leg fixtures will be split over two midweek dates, on February 12/13th and 19/20th, with the second legs played over March 5/6th and 12/13th.

Champions League round of 16:

Schalke v Manchester City
Atletico Mardid v Juventus
Manchester United v Paris St Germain
Tottenham Hotspur v Borussia Dortmund
Olympique Lyonnais v Barcelona
AS Roma v Porto
Ajax v Real Madrid
Liverpool v Bayern Munich

