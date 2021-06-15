Champions League draw: Shamrock Rovers to face Slovan Bratislava

Shamrock Rovers have been drawn against Slovan Bratislava in the first qualifying round of the Champions League.

Stephen Bradley’s side will make the trip to the Slovakian capital for the first leg on July 6th or 7th with the return leg a week later on July 16th or 17th.

The Slovakian champions represent one of the toughest draws Rovers could have got and they will be hoping to fare better than Dundalk who were beaten 4-1 by the same opposition in Europa League qualifying in 2019.

Should they fail to beat the Slovakians, Rovers will get a bye into the third of four qualifying rounds for the new Europa Conference League.

In that competition, both Bohemians and Sligo Rovers will face Icelandic opponents in the first qualifying round.

Bohs will meet Stjarnan while Sligo take on FH Hafnarfjorour. Both clubs have been drawn away in the first leg, provisionally slated for July 8th, with the return leg on July 15th.

FAI Cup winners Dundalk will meet Welsh outfit Newtown AFC, with the Irish club at home in the first leg.