Champions League draw: Manchester United handed tough draw on return

Manchester United have been handed a devilishly difficult draw on their return to the Champions League after Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s side were named alongside last season’s beaten finalists Paris Saint-Germain, Germany’s RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir from Turkey in Group H.

United’s draw was in contrast with neighbours Manchester City, who will fancy their chances of topping Group C after being drawn with FC Porto, Olympiacos and Olympique Marseille.

Premier League Champions Liverpool will face Dutch giants Ajax , Atalanta of Serie A and Denmark’s FC Midtyjylland

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea side will also fancy their chances of qualification, having been drawn alongside Sevilla of La Liga, FC Krasnodar of Russia and French side Rennes.

The fixtures for each of the six match days will be announced on Friday evening by Uefa, with the group stage matches getting underway on October 20th and 21st.

Full story to follow

Group A

Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid

FC Salzburg

Lokomotiv Moscow

Group B

Real Madrid

Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan

Borussia Mönchedgladbach

Group C

FC Porto

Manchester City

Olympiacos

Olympique Marseille

Group D

Liverpool

Ajax

Atalanta

FC Midtyjylland

Group E

Sevilla

Chelsea

FC Krasnodar

Rennes

Group F

Zenit St Petersburg

Borussia Dortmund

Lazio

Club Brugge

Group G

Juventus

Barcelona

Dynamo Kiev

Ferencvaros

Group H

Paris Saint-Germain

Manchester United

RB Leipzig

Istanbul Basaksehir

Uefa will announce fixtures on Friday evening

Group Stages

Match day 1: October 20th/21st

Match day 2: October 27th/28th

Match day 3: November 3rd/4th

Match day 4: November 24th/25th

Match day 5: December 1st/2nd

Match day 6: December 8th/9th

Round of 16

First leg: February 16th/17th/23rd/24th

Second leg: March 9th/10th/16th/17th

Quarter-finals

First leg: April 6th/7th

Second leg: April 13th/14th

Semi-finals

First leg: April 27th/28th

Second leg: May 4th/5th

Final

May 29th