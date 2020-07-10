Champions League draw: Man City handed tough task
If Guardiola’s side beat Real Madrid they could face Barcelona
The Champions League draw was made on Friday. Photo: Harold Cunningham/UEFA/AFP via Getty Images
Manchester City will face Juventus or Lyon in the Champions League quarter-finals if they defeat Real Madrid. Their path to the final would then be blocked by one of Napoli, Barcelona, Chelsea or Bayern Munich.
City hold a 2-1 lead from the first leg of their tie against Madrid and have the go-ahead to play the return at the Etihad Stadium in early August.
The draw opens the possibility of Pep Guardiola facing his former club Barcelona in the semi-finals. Barça drew 1-1 at Napoli in their opening leg.
Chelsea, the only other British club remaining in the competition, will face Barcelona or Napoli if they overturn a 3-0 deficit against Bayern Munich in Germany in the last 16.
Four teams reached the quarter-finals before the coronavirus pandemic forced football to stop and they have been drawn to face each other in the quarter-finals, with RB Leipzig taking on Atlético Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain facing Atalanta.
The tournament will be played in Portugal from the quarter-final stage, with one-off knockout games, starting on August 12th and ending 11 days later.
Route to the final
Last-16 second legs
Manchester City (2) v Real Madrid (1)
Bayern Munich (3) v Chelsea (0)
Juventus (0) v Lyon (1)
Barcelona (1) v Napoli (1)
Quarter-finals
1. Real Madrid/Manchester City v Lyon/Juventus
2. RB Leipzig v Atlético Madrid
3. Napoli/Barcelona v Chelsea/Bayern Munich
4. Atalanta v PSG
Semi-finals
Winner quarter-final 1 v winner quarter-final 3
Winner quarter-final 2 v winner quarter-final 4
Final
August 23rd, Lisbon