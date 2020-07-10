Champions League draw: Man City handed tough task

Manchester City will face Juventus or Lyon in the Champions League quarter-finals if they defeat Real Madrid. Their path to the final would then be blocked by one of Napoli, Barcelona, Chelsea or Bayern Munich.

City hold a 2-1 lead from the first leg of their tie against Madrid and have the go-ahead to play the return at the Etihad Stadium in early August.

The draw opens the possibility of Pep Guardiola facing his former club Barcelona in the semi-finals. Barça drew 1-1 at Napoli in their opening leg.

Chelsea, the only other British club remaining in the competition, will face Barcelona or Napoli if they overturn a 3-0 deficit against Bayern Munich in Germany in the last 16.

Four teams reached the quarter-finals before the coronavirus pandemic forced football to stop and they have been drawn to face each other in the quarter-finals, with RB Leipzig taking on Atlético Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain facing Atalanta.

The tournament will be played in Portugal from the quarter-final stage, with one-off knockout games, starting on August 12th and ending 11 days later.

Route to the final

Last-16 second legs

Manchester City (2) v Real Madrid (1)

Bayern Munich (3) v Chelsea (0)

Juventus (0) v Lyon (1)

Barcelona (1) v Napoli (1)

Quarter-finals

1. Real Madrid/Manchester City v Lyon/Juventus

2. RB Leipzig v Atlético Madrid

3. Napoli/Barcelona v Chelsea/Bayern Munich

4. Atalanta v PSG

Semi-finals

Winner quarter-final 1 v winner quarter-final 3

Winner quarter-final 2 v winner quarter-final 4

Final

August 23rd, Lisbon