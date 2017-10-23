Celtic fined €10,000 for PSG pitch invader

Celtic have been fined €10,000 after a one-man pitch invasion against Paris St Germain.

Uefa’s disciplinary body has handed out the punishment after a fan ran on and aimed a kick at PSG striker Kylian Mbappe during Celtic’s 5-0 Champions League defeat at Parkhead on September 12th.

The supporter was taken away by stewards after failing to make contact with the teenage forward.

The supporter, 21-year-old John Hatton, was later sentenced to community service after admitting assault and behaviour likely to incite public disorder during an appearance at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

PSG have also been punished following the hearing, which took place last Thursday. The French champions received a fine of €5,000 euros after some of their supporters broke seats at Celtic Park.

The fine is the 12th Celtic have received from Uefa for supporter behaviour inside six years. Their previous punishment was a €20,000 fine in July for crowd offences in their home qualifier against Linfield, including the display of a banner featuring a paramilitary-style figure.