Celtic and Rangers face tough tests in Europa League group stage

Celtic and Rangers were drawn against sides with great European pedigree in Friday’s Europa League draw for the group stages of the competition.

Celtic face seven-times European Cup winners AC Milan and Rangers take on two-time champions of Europe Benfica from Portugal. Celtic, who were losing Uefa Cup finalists in 2003, will also face Czech side Sparta Prague and French club Lille in Group H.

Neil Lennon’s side dropped into the Europa League qualifiers after being knocked out of the 2020-21 Champions League by Ferencvaros of Hungary.

Rangers will face Standard Liege of Belgium and Polish side Lech Poznan in Group D, in addition to the glamour trip to Lisbon. Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said: “I would be disappointed if we don’t get out of the group because the players have shown over the last couple of years that we have got to a level in Europe that we are a tough nut to crack and we have shown amazing quality going forward as well.”

Tottenham, Uefa Cup winners in 1972 and 1984, have been drawn against Bulgarian side Ludogorets, LASK of Austria and Royal Antwerp from Belgium in Group J. Jose Mourinho’s men secured their place in the group phase after a 7-2 victory over Israeli side Maccabi Haifa on Thursday night.

The final Premier League representatives, Leicester, will take on Braga of Portugal, Greek side AEK Athens and Zorya Luhansk from Ukraine in Group G.

Prior to the draw, Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku was named the best player in the 2019-20 Europa League. The Belgian forward’s goals were crucial to Inter reaching the final, but his own goal proved decisive in a thrilling final defeat to Sevilla in Cologne in August.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers praised the club on Friday for bringing in quality players to strengthen the side after complaining last month that he did not have the squad depth to fight on both domestic and European fronts.

Leicester recruited right back Timothy Castagne and winger Cengiz Under on loan last month while the signing of French central defender Wesley Fofana for about £30 million (€33.1 million) was announced earlier on Friday.

Thrilled

“I’m absolutely thrilled with what we’ve done, [head of recruitment] Lee Congerton and his team have been exceptional,” Rodgers told reporters ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match at home to West Ham United.

“Quality was going to be important. I had an idea of what I wanted numerically, but quality was more important. The signings will definitely improve us.

“There’s one or two other positions we’d like to have strengthened in. I wouldn’t anticipate any more deals coming in, but you never know. If we don’t bring anyone else, it’s still a terrific squad.”

Rodgers said Jamie Vardy and Jonny Evans were available after knocks last weekend while 23-year-old Turkey winger Under could make his debut for the Midlands club.

“[Under] will be in the squad for the weekend and it will be what the game needs, whether that’s a start or from the bench,” he added. “He has quality in the final third of the pitch.”

Rodgers said 19-year-old Fofana’s addition to the squad gives him the option of playing three at the back but did not confirm if the Frenchman would slot straight into the side.

“His natural profile as a player will suit how we play,” Rodgers added. “The football aspect I think he will adapt quickly too. But there’s a life adaption too . . . he will be straight onto his English lessons.”