Caoimhin Kelleher makes Champions League debut

Liverpool handed a Champions League debut to 22-year-old goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher after Alisson Becker was left out against Ajax as a precaution due to a tight leg muscle.

Kelleher was picked ahead of established number two Adrian to make only his fifth start for the club, the previous four being in domestic cup competitions.

The goalkeeper was one of five changes from Saturday’s draw at Brighton, with Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip, Sadio Mane and Curtis Jones all returning.

Ajax’s side showed just two changes from their 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in Amsterdam in the first match of the group stage, with forward Antony and midfielder Edson Alvarez starting at Anfield.