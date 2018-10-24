Bohemians give Midtjylland a scare at Dalymount

Bohemians U19 1 Midtjylland U19 2 (Midtjylland win 4-2 on agg)

Bohemians gave their visitors something of a scare in the second leg of this Uefa Youth League tie but a second-half penalty by Casper Tengstedt followed by an own goal by defender Mitchell Byrne was enough to get the Danes safely into the second round with a 4-2 aggregate victory.

Towards the end of a scrappy first half, Andy Lyons earned the Dubliners a spot kick when he sought to cut inside Sery Larsen, who clumsily took the right back’s legs from under him.

Bohemians players celebrate after Ali Reghba scored from the penalty spot in the Uefa Youth League first round second leg game against FC Midtjylland at Dalymount Park. Photograph: Oisín Keniry/Inpho

Ali Reghba put the penalty away with some confidence and the locals found themselves 45 minutes away from progressing to the second round. The Swiss referee, though, then felt that goalkeeper Seán Bohan tripped Tengstedt on the edge of his six-yard area and booked the Irish player when he protested that his opponent had taken a dive.

Tengstedt converted then set up the goal that decided it on the night when he worked his way in from the right and drilled a low ball across the face of the goal that clattered off Byrne before bobbling into the back of net.

BOHEMIANS: Bohan; Lyons, Byrne, Curley, Adigun; Kelly, Thorntan; Omochere (Considine, 82 mins), Nolan, Graydon (Tierney, 71 mins); Reghba.

MIDTJYLLAND: Olafsson; Olsen, Larsen, Anker; Odeh (Hansen, 89 mins), Madsen, Martis, Dawa (Abubakar, 54 mins), Dyhr; Isaksen (Bagger 85 mins), Tengstedt (Glessing (85 mins).

Referee: L Tschudi (Switzerland).