Barcelona v Napoli to be played behind closed doots

Barcelona have become the latest club to confirm their European tie will be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The LaLiga side confirmed on Tuesday morning the Champions League last-16 second leg with Napoli — scheduled for Wednesday, March 18th at the Nou Camp — will take place without any fans in attendance.

Paris St Germain’s match with Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday is also being played behind closed doors, while Wolves’ Europa League tie at Olympiacos in Greece on Thursday will have no spectators inside the stadium.

Uefa confirmed that news on Monday in addition to revealing Roma’s home game with Sevilla in the Europa League on Thursday will be played without fans in attendance.

Sports bodies met with government ministers on Monday at a meeting chaired by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) to discuss contingency plans in relation to Covid-19.

There has been talk Premier League and English Football League games could be played behind closed doors but Gary Neville, the joint-owner of Sky Bet League Two side Salford, has joined those rejecting that as an alternative.

Andy Holt, chairman of League One outfit Accrington, stated he would “pause games and review” in regard to fears of spreading coronavirus.

“I do NOT support matches played behind closed doors,” former England and Manchester United defender Neville said on Twitter.

“If it’s necessary to shut down stadiums the associations must find a way of delaying the season and playing the games when it is safe to do so to protect the revenues for clubs that require this income to survive.”