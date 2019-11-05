Barcelona continue patchy form as Slavia Prague draw at Nou Camp

Visiting goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar puts in big display to keep Catalan side out

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi has a shot saved by Slavia Prague goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar during the Champions League Group F match at the Nou Camp. Photograph: Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona 0 Slavia Prague 0

Barcelona’s patchy form continued as they were unable to break down a diligent Slavia Prague side at home and were held to a 0-0 draw in the Champions League on Tuesday.

With Luis Suarez injured, Barca lacked a cutting edge in attack and visiting goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar produced an admirable display to shut out the Catalans, thwarting Lionel Messi and Sergi Roberto from close range in the second half.

Messi also struck a post in the first half and Barca later had an effort by Arturo Vidal ruled out for offside against the Argentine.

The Czechs, who were unfortunate to lose 2-1 at home to Barca two weeks ago, made a bright start and nearly took an early lead with a heavily deflected shot which was repelled by goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barca, who fell to a shock 3-1 defeat away to Levante in La Liga on Saturday, lead Group F on eight points after four games, while Slavia are bottom with two.

