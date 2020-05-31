Champions League final likely to be moved from Istanbul

The Champions League final will not be held in Istanbul, as had been planned, because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Uefa is considering alternative sites at which to complete the competition, which was in the round of 16 when, as with most other sporting events, it was paused indefinitely. With national leagues starting to emerge to complete their seasons, Uefa is concluding talks on how to finish the Champions League and the Europa League in August. The Europa League final had been set for the Polish city of Gdansk. A decision will be made after a meeting of the executive committee June 17th, said the person, who declined to speak publicly because talks on the alternative sites were still in progress.

Uefa will hold further talks next week with Turkish officials on moving the event. Istanbul could be picked to host the final at a later date. Leagues that have restarted, or are planning to restart, are adopting strict hygiene protocols to ensure that games can be played safely while the virus remains a danger. Uefa is certain to adopt similar strategies, with games set to take place in empty stadiums and players being tested regularly. With European travel limited, and quarantine laws still in effect in some countries, it is also likely that most of the remaining games will take place at the site picked for the final.

The Spanish news media reported that Uefa was planning to hold this year’s Champions League final, in Lisbon. There are a few other candidates, according to the person with knowledge of the matter.

“A working group has been set up with the participation of representatives from the leagues and clubs to examine calendar solutions and format options that would allow for the completion of the current season,” a Uefa spokesman said. “A variety of options is being looked at, and no decisions have been made at this stage.”

What is certain is that the competition is unlikely to look like anything before, with calendar constraints necessitating that it be completed in as short a time possible so players can rest before the next season starts in September. The original date for the final at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul was Saturday, May 30th.

Uefa’s television contract for the Champions League is one of the richest in sport, with most of the money being paid out in prizes to teams that participate in the tournaments. Last season, Uefa paid nearly €2 billion to participating teams.

Should it not be able to complete the tournament, Uefa would have to pay a ruinous rebate worth hundreds of millions of dollars. – New York Times