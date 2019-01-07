Celtic take PSG’s teenage striker Timothy Weah on loan

Celtic have completed the loan signing of 18-year-old Paris St Germain forward Timothy Weah.

The eight-times capped United States international has signed on for the rest of the season and has joined his new team-mates at their training camp in Dubai.

Weah, who is the son of former Milan star and current Liberian president George, has scored two goals in six first-team games for PSG.

The teenager follows Odsonne Edouard in moving from Paris to Parkhead – the striker became Celtic’s record signing in the summer after a season-long loan.

Manager Brendan Rodgers said on the club’s official website: “Timothy’s a young talent who is full international player. He has a long career ahead of him but he has those natural attributes in terms of his pace and technique. He’s hungry too.

“He’s been in the PSG squad and featured for them in pre-season. With the quality of players they have, it’s difficult for him to get in and get any game-time. They wanted him to go out on loan and saw Celtic as a great possibility.

“He has really good qualities technically, and tactically is always improving his game. Physically he’s very good, very fast and is a strong player. He’ll add competition to the squad.”

Weah becomes Celtic’s second January loan signing after West Brom winger Oliver Burke joined up with the Hoops squad in Dubai.

The 21-year-old former Nottingham Forest and RB Leipzig player is looking to kick-start his career after making only three substitute appearances for the Baggies this season, and he feels Rodgers is the man who can help him.

The Scotland international told Celtic TV: “I had a phone call with the gaffer and it really influenced me in coming here and joining such a great club. He’s a fantastic manager and I’m really looking forward to developing under him and getting better and better each day.

“That’s one of the key reasons why I came, I know I’m going to develop and become a better player under him if I listen and work hard.”

Burke, who has played as a central striker for Scotland Under-21s, added: “My main targets here are to play as many games as I can and to help the club, and to obviously help as much as I can to win the title, and to get better each day under such a great manager.”