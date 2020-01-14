Celtic sign Poland under-21 striker Patryk Klimala in €4m deal

Jagiellonia Bialystok player has scored seven goals in 17 appearances this season

Celtic have signed Poland under-21 striker Patryk Klimala to a four-and-a-half year deal. Photograph: Alan Harvey/SNS Group via Getty Images

Celtic have signed Poland under-21 striker Patryk Klimala to a four-and-a-half year deal. Photograph: Alan Harvey/SNS Group via Getty Images

 

Celtic have clinched the signing of Poland under-21 striker Patryk Klimala on a four-and-a-half year contract, the Scottish champions have announced.

The Hoops have paid a reported €4 million to secure the 21-year-old from Polish top flight side Jagiellonia Bialystok, where he has scored seven goals in 17 league appearances so far this season.

Kimala flew into Glasgow late on Sunday night to put the finishing touches on his move before undergoing a medical. He will now meet up with Neil Lennon’s squad for the first time on Wednesday ahead of his official unveiling and could make his debut in Saturday’s Scottish Cup clash away to Partick Thistle.

Klimala told the Celtic website: “It’s a big moment for me and I’m very excited. I’m very happy to be here at such a massive club.

“The last 24 hours were intense. I was waiting for the decision to be finalised so I could finally come here and meet everyone.

“I had the chance to see the stadium and I felt the atmosphere. It was amazing so I’m looking forward to playing here in front of the fans. I’m very happy that everything is finished now and looking good.”

Klimala started his career with his local club Lechia Dzierzoniow but an unhappy spell at Legia Warsaw’s academy ended with him being released.

However, he proved his potential after moving to Bialystok and insists he is ready for the challenge of playing for Celtic.

“I understand how massive a club Celtic is, but I feel I’m ready for this now,” said Klimala.

“I’m looking forward to playing for a club with such a big history and I know Celtic are a huge club in Europe. I want to give fans a lot of happiness and hopefully score a lot of goals for Celtic.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.