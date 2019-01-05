Celtic sign Oliver Burke on loan from West Brom

The winger will join Brendan Rodgers’ side for the rest of the season

Oliver Burke has left West Brom to join Celtic on loan. Photo: Matthew Ashton - AMA/WBA FC via Getty Images

Celtic have signed West Brom’s out-of-favour winger Oliver Burke on loan for the remainder of the season, subject to a medical.

The 21-year-old joined West Brom from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the summer of 2017 for a fee reported to be around €16.5m, but he has fallen down the pecking order under Baggies head coach Darren Moore.

Burke has made only three substitute appearances in the Sky Bet Championship this season and he will get the chance to kick-start his career under Brendan Rodgers in Glasgow.

However, West Brom’s sporting and technical director Luke Dowling ruled out a permanent switch for the Kirkcaldy-born Burke, capped five times by Scotland.

“To be fair to Oli, there have been a lot of changes at the club since his arrival which have not helped him,” Dowling told the Baggies’ website.

“The opportunity to join a club of Celtic’s stature on loan was felt by everyone to be the best pathway to help develop his career.

“Oli liked what Celtic had to offer and he has obviously got the opportunity to play on a great stage which should be of benefit to him.

“I would stress that there is no ‘option to buy’ clause at the end of the loan and he will be back with us at the end of the season.”

Burke is joining up with Celtic’s squad in Dubai this week for their winter training camp.

