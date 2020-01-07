Celtic’s Scott Sinclair set to have talks with Preston

Scott Sinclair is to have talks with Preston as his Celtic career looks to be coming to an end.

According to reports in the British media the 30-year-old winger is set to make his way from the Hoops winter training camp in Dubai to hold discussions with Deepdale boss Alex Neil.

Sinclair is in the final six months of his contract with the Ladbrokes Premiership champions and has been frozen out by Parkhead boss Neil Lennon.

The former Swansea, Manchester City and Aston Villa player has made just seven appearances for Celtic this season, the last being a dead rubber Europa League game against Cluj in Romania in December.

Sinclair was signed by Brendan Rodgers from Villa in August 2016 for a reported £3.5million fee.

He scored a debut winner in the 2-1 victory over Hearts at Tynecastle and became a key part of the Celtic side which won the domestic treble treble.

Preston sit 10th in the Championship and are fighting to earn a play-off spot.