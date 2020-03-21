Celtic’s charity foundation helping ‘those who need it most’

Money used to help charities, food banks and to feed people every weekday at Celtic Park

Celtic’s Football For Good Fund will feed 250 people every weekday at Celtic Park. Photograph: Getty Images

Celtic’s charity foundation has announced it will spend over €162,000 (£150,000) helping vulnerable people in the local area during the coronavirus pandemic.

The money, forming the Football For Good Fund, will be used to help community charities and food banks and feed 250 people every weekday at Celtic Park.

The club’s chief executive Peter Lawwell told BBC Sport: “Our club was born to bring comfort to the most vulnerable on our doorstep and we strive to maintain that charitable principle today through the work of Celtic FC Foundation.

“The current climate we face is both alien and daunting and we must do everything in our power to provide assistance and comfort to those who need it most.”

The fund aims to help the homeless, frontline British NHS staff, vulnerable families, pensioners and individuals affected by the crisis.

